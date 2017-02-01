Race to fill Rep. Mulvaney's seat already underway

To the cheers of hundreds, Tom Mullikin made his pitch.

The Camden man, an attorney who leads the South Carolina State Guard, is running for a congressional seat that's expected to open up soon, when Congressman Mick Mulvaney is confirmed to a White House post.

"I think it's going to be very no-nonsense. When we took over command of the South Carolina State Guard we took over a very historic organization that was badly in need of improvements, and that's what I'd tell you about the United States House of Representatives,” he said.

"On the first day I'm in Congress, I'm going to introduce a bill for term limits. You can write that down. Keep this on file, because I'm telling you, day one. And I think with President Trump he has simply done what he said he was going to do,” Mullikin said.

If and when Mulvaney is confirmed, candidates like Mullikin will only have a relatively short amount of time to campaign before a special election.

Political expert Scott Malyerck, who lives in the congressional district, expects other candidates will soon enter the race.

"We've heard Republican party chairman and Republican National Committee member Chad Connelly. Representative Ralph Norman from Rock Hill has been talked about running. I think he's already held volunteer meetings. And there's also talk about Representative Tommy Pope,” Malyerck said.

The fifth congressional district is a sprawling one. It includes Union, Kershaw, Lee and Fairfield counties; parts of Spartanburg, Newberry and Sumter counties, and areas surrounding Rock Hill. Malyerck said the race for the district is an important one.

"It's an important race nationally because I think this looks like it's going to be the very first congressional race after the Trump election,” he said.

The political expert expects voter turnout to be low, and because of that, he thinks the person who raises the most money might not necessarily win.

"The candidate who attracts those hardcore Republican voters to his or her side is going to win,” Malyerck said.

Back in Camden, Mullikin says he's ready to get out the vote.

"We're going to take the fight to D.C. for South Carolina and the United States of America,” he said.

As for the other potential candidates, Sheri Few, who also lives in Kershaw County, also announced her candidacy Wednesday.

Representative Ralph Norman from Rock Hill told WIS that he too will be running.

Indian Land attorney Chris Wampler announced he's running for the seat.

A spokesman for Chad Connelly tells me that Chad, who lives in Newberry County, is thinking about entering the race, and he's praying about it with his family.

Finally, Representative Tommy Pope from York told us this, "I am prayerfully considering a run with my family and look forward to Congressman Mulvaney's confirmation."

