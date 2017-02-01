NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Meet the signees

National Signing Day has come and gone and athletes from across the state have made their commitments official.
Meet a few of the Midlands’ newest college football players in the video player above.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.