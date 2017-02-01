Bulldogs keep talent in state signing 22 prospects

There’s no place like home for South Carolina State’s newest players.

Bulldogs head coach Buddy Pough walked into the room in Staley Hall beaming after ending the day having all 22 signees for S.C. State hailing from the Palmetto State.

“We’ve got great championship subdivision level football in this state with the Woffords and the Charleston Southerns, and The Citadels,” Pough said. “All of those guys being right here and, with South Carolina turning out the kind of product it does, it saturates us pretty good. So, it scares you a little bit trying to mostly recruit in state because we do get in some pretty stiff battles with these guys.”

Having all of their newest signees from South Carolina is something the school hasn’t done before. However, it’s something that he believes will build the team’s fan base while positively impacting recruiting in the future.

“When we get these guys, we think of not just a football player but we go back to recruiting an area that we can get those folks who may have seen this guy play in high school and be close enough to us now that they can come in and see us play because of the connection they had with a particular kid,” Pough said. “We think that we’ve got something here that we like to at least try to explore and try to expand on at some point or other.”

Pough and his staff signed 13 offensive players, including five running backs. While that number may seem high, Pough acknowledged that some of those players may be converted to other positions.

“The running back group is always kind of a little bit of a mirage of sorts when you start talking about what they’ll actually be,” Pough said. “We like signing running backs because Joe Thomas was a running back here and that guy’s a linebacker. Darius Leonard was a wide receiver, kind of a tight end, big fullback kind of guy. So, those guys are good guys to have on your football team because they spread out throughout your team.”

The Bulldogs also signed nine defensive players on National Signing Day. It is Pough’s hope that this new wave of talent can provide some help to a team that essentially hangs its hat on defense.

“Let’s hope that we can get these guys developed and ready to go pretty quickly,” Pough said. “We’ve got really good defensive line personnel in this group.”

South Carolina State finished last season with a 5-6 overall record.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.