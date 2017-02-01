Staley ready to embrace new challenge with Gamecocks

The wait finally ended for Ridge View defensive lineman Damani Staley.

After going through a tough recruiting process, the Blazers defensive standout put pen to paper and signed to play for South Carolina.

“It feels great,” Staley said. “I’ve always waited for this day and it’s always been my dream to come here since I was little. Finally, today is a dream come true.”

Staley ended his senior year 120 tackles and 29 sacks giving the Gamecocks another talented pass rusher.

“He’s athletic enough to play in space and he has the quickness and the footwork to be able to play in space very easily,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “It’s just a matter of what he’s going to be able to handle when he comes in. We’ll put him in situations to be successful, and as a staff, we have to make some quick decisions on some of those guys and put them in one spot where they can play.”

The transition to linebacker is a challenge that Staley is looking forward to, one that he knows will take some work moving forward.

“It’s a little bit of an adjustment,” Staley said. “I’ve been accustomed to playing it a little bit the last two years. I just need to get a little better, get in the weight room, and do some conditioning. It’s a whole nother process.”

Staley follows in the footsteps of his father ad USC great, Duce, who played running back for the Gamecocks. While playing for the Gamecocks was a dream for him, Staley said it was important to stay in state.

“At first, I didn’t really think of that,” Staley said. “But yeah, I just wanted to stay close to home. I’ve lived here my whole life. So I didn’t see myself going to any other colleges.”

