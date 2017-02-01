Lower Richland students prepare for trebuchet competition

Some students at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins are putting in work to go the distance.

About 10 students, a mix of mostly juniors and senior with one freshman - some involved in the school's STEM program, are building a trebuchet for a competition at The Citadel.

Next weekend students from across the state will bring their homemade catapults and launch lacrosse balls. The goal is to get the ball in a bucket over a range of 50 to 100 feet. It's a hands-on project that gives the students practical skills.

"They're going to sling lacrosse balls for a mystery distance so the kids have to be able to attune their trebuchets for accuracy," said Constantina Green, the STEM coordinator for the high school.

The project is exciting to the students and tests their skills.

"We gotta find out here how many cement bricks we can put inside this bucket and see how long it's going to fly with 1, 2 or 3 and when we get up there we just have to fly with it because we should already know by the time we get up there," said Lower Richland Junior Cedric Adams.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin stopped by the high school on Wednesday afternoon to see how their trebuchet building is progressing.

"A good solid grounding in STEM curriculum can really help transform lives," said Mayor Benjamin. "The work that's been happening here at Lower Richland High School in partnership with Ingenuity SC and businesses from all across the region has really been transformative for so many of the children who attend school here."

Adams said the team is going down to the competition to win.

Google has also partnered for the 8th annual Storm The Citadel Trebuchet Competition which is next Saturday in Charleston.

