NASA systems analyst encourages Columbia students through 'Hidden Figures'

A new movie is helping inspire a generation of students to reach for the stars. Hidden Figures is based on a true story about three African-American women who work for NASA in the 1960's.

A Columbia middle school is taking lessons learned from the movie and putting it into practice.

The three women highlighted: Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson had to overcome challenges and obstacles during their careers.

More than 600 students from Dent Middle School in Columbia took a field trip to see the movie at Wynnsong Carmike Theater on Forest Drive on Tuesday.

The students have been learning about astronomy, important African-American trailblazers, and the importance of exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math [STEM] curriculum.

Dent Middle School Principal Tamala Ashford thought the film would supplement the students' education and encourage them to push their potential.

"I wanted to provide the students with an opportunity to see women in the areas of science technology, engineering and math and also to see African-American woman and them providing these types of contributions to science and technology," Ashford said.

Part two of the experience was on Wednesday when the students listening to NASA Senior Systems Analyst, Dr. Julie William-Byrd, who consulted and helped with the production of Hidden Figures. She encouraged the students to explore STEM with the hope of someday contributing to the space program.

"NASA has many, many challenges," said Williams-Byrd. "One of them: sending humans to Mars, exploring the planets robotically and also looking at our planet to make sure our atmosphere is correct. So we need to make sure we have folks, young people who think about things differently, who come up with technical solutions."

Williams-Byrd also spoke about overcoming challenges and encouraging students to look beyond their circumstances to reach their potential. It added to the inspiration from the movie for some of the students.

"I loved the movie the first time because I thought it was really inspiring with me being African-American and being female," said eighth grader Taylor Hamilton-Hankins. "It felt really good to watch it and see how three everyday women could just become so great and even have a movie made about them."

Williams-Byrd traveled from NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA for the presentation. The Center is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year.

