Saluda Co. residents raise concerns over proposed pet food plant

Saluda County residents are raising concerns about a proposal to build a plant that would produce pet food ingredients. Objections include the plant's possible impact on water supplies and air quality.

There are worries here that folks in Saluda County - known to many as a source of some of the best peaches in America, could soon be turning out a less savory food product as far as humans are concerned.

It's protein products for pet food to be manufactured at a new plant that would be located on a 700-acre site on Duncan Road, less than 10 miles from Ridge Spring.

The plant is a joint venture of Amick Farms and 3dSolutions, a Missouri-based company specializing in products that include what the company calls "premium dried protein."

The project is going through regulatory steps with a goal we are told of construction by next year.

One of the people calling for a close examination of the proposal is former Ridge Spring mayor Paul Bartley. He lives near the site and says he and many of his neighbors question plans that include getting rid of wastewater by spraying it on the ground.

Concerned Duncan Road residents like Paul Bartley also think the plant might draw too much water from wells, and then there's the matter of what it might smell like.

"We're used to some of that. Our concern that it would become unbearable," Bartley said. "That it would be an everyday occurrence rather than you know the normal odors associated with a farming operation that doesn't hit you in the face every time you walk out your house."

Ed Parler a former Lexington County Administrator who serves as an economic development consultant for Saluda County.

He says the proposed plant will be a state-of-the-art facility producing pet food products and not a rendering plant.

The new company would generate about 90 jobs for Saluda County. Parler says DHEC is scrutinizing the plan and the plant will not pose an environmental threat.

The Concerned Citizens met here last night and they will be gathering again on Feb. 6 at Saluda High School for a public hearing focusing on the DHEC permitting process.

