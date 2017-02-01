USC addresses team speed, signs 24 in latest class under Muschamp

As the 2016 season came to a close for South Carolina, Will Muschamp noted on different occasions how his program needed to be faster.

On Wednesday, Muschamp believes he and his coaches were able to do that signing 24 recruits to join the Gamecocks in their quest to win the Southeastern Conference title.

“I think you are always looking to get your football team better,” Muschamp said. “We needed to get faster as an entire organization. We got a lot faster. You look at some of the guys we signed on both sides of the ball. We got longer and more athletic on the offensive line. We signed three receivers that I’m really excited about. I feel like on all three levels, we helped ourselves defensively.”

The Gamecocks signed 10 offensive players while adding 14 athletes on the defensive side of the ball. Among those players is highly-touted prospect and Athens, Ga., native Jamyest Williams, one of six players at that position to sign with South Carolina.

“Jamyest is a guy who is talented in a lot of ways,” Muschamp said. “In my opinion, his greatest talent is his work ethic and competitive edge. Those are two things that really jump out at you when you see him compete and go after it. Height to me is not an issue at all – the guy has close to a 40-inch vertical leap. He has great ball skills and judgment down the field to make plays. I coached a guy named Jerraud Powers at Auburn who was very similar. He’s still playing in the National Football League – I think he’s in his 10th or 11th year. He has a great competitive edge and work ethic, and we will he can contribute in a lot of ways for us.”

The class also boasts 11 players from the Palmetto State. According to Muschamp, being able to keep those players in the state will likely help recruiting with the border moving forward.

“These are all guys we’re very familiar with,” Muschamp said. “We had them in camp. We worked them out. We’ve built a great relationship with them, and we’re excited about them being here. They’re not anybody that we’re falling back on. These are guys we offered early in the process that we knew were important for us moving forward with our program.”

Muschamp and his staff have no intention on resting as far as recruiting is concerned. Although we’re a long way away from the next National Signing Day, the Gamecocks will continue to look for ways to improve the program. For now, all eyes will be on the current class to see how and when they’ll contribute to the team. However, an evaluation of this year’s class will be something that Muschamp will wait to do.

“I’ll say the same thing every year: we’ll know about this class in two or three years,” Muschamp said. “That’s how they progress in the recruiting process. You’ve got the evaluation. You’ve got the recruitment. You’ve got the development. You look at last year’s class. We brought in seven freshmen that started. Nine guys that we brought in started. That was last year. Fourteen played. There are going to be some guys who didn’t play for us last year that are going to play for us and contribute on this team moving forward. Not playing your first year doesn’t mean anything. There will be some guys in this signing class that certainly will contribute to our team this fall, and some not as much, but we need to understand that doesn’t mean you’re not a good player. Football is a developmental game.”

LIST OF SIGNEES FOR SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Davonne Bowen LB 6-1 224 Simpsonville, S.C. (Woodmont)

Zay Brown DB 5-10 197 Athens, Ga. (Clarke Central)

Summie Carlay* OL 6-5 269 Laurens, S.C. (Laurens)

Jordon Carty OL 6-7 299 Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. (South Broward)

Kaleb Chalmers* DB 5-10 181 Greenwood, S.C. (Greenwood/Northwest Mississippi C.C.)

Dennis Daley OL 6-6 309 Columbia, S.C. (Ridge View/Georgia Military College)

Jaylin Dickerson* DB 6-1 175 Southern Pines, N.C. (Pinecrest)

Eric Douglas OL 6-5 297 Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek)

Sherrod Greene LB 6-1 221 Rocky Mount, N.C. (Rocky Mount)

Tavyn Jackson DB 5-11 177 Tallahassee, Fla. (Rickards)

Brad Johnson DL 6-4 230 Pendleton, S.C. (Pendleton)

Javon Kinlaw DL 6-6 340 Charleston, S.C. (Goose Creek/Jones County J.C.)

Keisean Nixon DB 5-10 192 Compton, Calif. (Salesian/Arizona Western College)

Will Register TE 6-4 236 Chapin, S.C. (Chapin)

Jordan Rhodes OL 6-5 318 Fairburn, Ga. (Creekside)

OrTre Smith* WR 6-4 210 Mount Pleasant, S.C. (Wando)

Shi Smith WR 5-10 181 Union, S.C. (Union County)

Damani Staley LB 6-1 205 Columbia, S.C. (Ridge View)

Aaron Sterling DL 6-2 238 Atlanta, Ga. (Tucker)

Chad Terrell WR 6-2 208 Bogue Chitto, Miss. (North Paulding)

Eldridge Thompson LB 6-1 191 Houston, Texas (White Station/Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C.)

Jay Urich QB 6-4 196 Greenville, S.C. (Wren)

M.J. Webb* DL 6-3 277 Rutledge, Ga. (Morgan County)

Jamyest Williams DB 5-9 174 Athens, Ga. (Grayson)

* = enrolled in January

