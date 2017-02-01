Chapin’s Register makes it official signing with Gamecocks

After being greeted by friends and other classmates in the arena lobby at Chapin High School, Will Register took one last picture with his mother and father.

“Spurs up,” his mother said flashing the Gamecock symbol with left hand.

It was one of the many things that kept a smile on Register’s face as he celebrated officially becoming a member of the South Carolina football team.

“This specific day, it seems like it’s been crawling to get here,” the Chapin tight end said. “But I sure am glad it’s here.”

During his time with the Eagles, Register recorded 82 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, Register will join a talented corps of tight ends in hopes of helping the Gamecocks improve on offense.

“You can look at the tight ends there and it’s stellar from top to bottom,” Register said. “Hayden Hurst is a great guy along with Jacob August, K.C. Crosby and Kyle Markway, the whole list. There are a lot of great guys and great players. I can’t wait to be a part of it and work with them on the field and off.”

Chapin head coach Justin Gentry says losing Register leaves a huge void to fill for his team, but he believes his two-time All-State selection will be a great addition to the Gamecocks roster.

“He’s going to do what he’s got to do to not just make the coaches proud but make all of Gamecock Nation proud,” Gentry said.

Register is one of 11 Carolina signees from the Palmetto State and one of three from the Midlands. He joins Ridge View products Dennis Daley and Damani Staley as the representatives for the Midlands in this class joining the Gamecocks. Register believes USC’s ability to keep talent in state will be a positive moving forward.

“It’s great that we have a lot of in-state talent coming to South Carolina instead of the other Upstate team we have in the state,” Register said. “So, we’d like to keep our in-state talent ad top guys coming to South Carolina in the future.”

