Mullikin to run for 5th congressional seat

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - In an announcement made Wednesday, small business owner Tom Mullikin announced his candidacy for South Carolina's 5th congressional district.

The seat is currently held by Congressman Mick Mulvaney, who is expected to be confirmed as the White House budget director. Mulvaney's confirmation hearing was delayed until Thursday pending a review of his FBI background check.

Mullikin is also a former U.S. Army JAG officer, who currently serves as the South Carolina commander of the all-volunteer South Carolina State Guard.

The 5th congressional district serves counties in northern South Carolina and the North Carolina border.

The 56-year-old Republican is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump's initiatives, including the administration's efforts to "strengthen American manufacturing and energy production."

“I support President Trump’s focus on strengthening America and want to be part of his team in Congress," Mullikin said. "The people spoke loudly and clearly last November here in the 5th District, across the Palmetto State, and in every state of this great nation. We feel we’ve been largely ignored in Washington. No longer will our voices not be heard.”

The special election will be held in early 2017. On Wednesday, Republican state Representative Ralph Norman, who’s from Rock Hill, said he’ll also run.

A number of others could also soon announce.

