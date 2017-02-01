Clemson Ph.D grad stuck in Iran still uncertain about when she'll return to SC

Nazanin Zinouri has posted an update about the latest in her attempt to come back to the United States. (Source: Facebook)

Days after she was sent back to Iran while attempting to get back to the United States following President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the states from seven Middle Eastern countries, a Clemson Ph.D graduate says she's still not certain when she'll return to the Upstate.

Nazanin Zinouri says she's still in Tehran while Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, and Rep. Jeff Duncan work to bring her back to the United States.

"I wish I had an answer to escape this uncertainty and anxiety," Zinouri said. "Unfortunately, it is still unclear if/when I will be able to return to the United States and I don't know when I might get an update."

Zinouri got word of Trump's executive order and immediately tried to get on a flight back to Washington D.C., but was stopped in Dubai and sent back to Iran.

Since then, Zinouri's story has spread across the country. Graham visited Zinouri's workplace in the Upstate and pledged to bring her back, calling the order "overreach."

"I think [Zinouri] is the kind of person we want," he said. "I think the travel ban was poorly written and she's the victim of that."

Since then, protests against the order have erupted nationwide, including one attended by several hundred South Carolinians at the State House on Tuesday.

Zinouri said one of her main sources of anxiety while she's stuck in the Middle East is the status of her dog, Dexter.

"Dexter is being taking care of by my amazing friends/neighbors," Zinouri said. "I want to get updates and pictures of him everyday but it is just heartbreaking to see them and not know if I will ever be able to get back to him."

Zinouri is still awaiting word on when she'll be able to return to Greenville. Meanwhile, she's been grateful for the support.

"Please know that the outpouring of support means more to me than I could possibly express, and regardless of the outcome, I will always be grateful for it. That said, I really want to go home."

