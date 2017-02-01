CPD: Fatal apartment fire now under investigation as a homicide

The Columbia Police Department is now treating the case of a woman killed in an apartment fire on Sunday a homicide.

CPD spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons says investigators have determined the fire at 209 South Saluda Avenue was "intentionally set" and resulted in the death of True Dent Henderson, 80.

Henderson, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, died from smoke inhalation.

Timmons says all evidence collected at the scene has led them to believe someone set the fire on purpose.

