4-star GA cornerback picks USC over Georgia

Four-star cornerback Jamyest Williams (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) committed to South Carolina on August 27 and on Wednesday, he saw that pledge through. According to a source, Williams has already sent his NLI in and had it approved.

Williams announced in another ceremony at his school that he is going to stick with the Gamecocks, despite heavy overtures from Georgia in recent weeks. Williams’ father, JJ, said on Sunday following their official visit to South Carolina that Georgia had recruited his son all along, but turned up the heat since the Under Armour All-American Game.

JJ Williams went as far as saying just a week ago that if National Signing Day was at that moment, Jamyest would sign with Georgia.

That apparently flipped following the official visit to South Carolina. Just more than five months after making his initial commitment, Jamyest affirmed he will be a Gamecock.

Williams holds a 0.9632 rating in the 247Sports Composite, which makes him the No. 8 cornerback in the country and No. 74 player overall. He holds a 95 rating from 247Sports, which makes him the No. 12 cornerback nationally and No. 87 player overall.

