Reported cases of human trafficking on the rise, according to 2016 data

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) – The Polaris Project, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting and ending modern slavery, released its state-by-state human trafficking case data for 2016.

The new data shows more people reported cases in 2016 than in 2015, and advocates say that it is thanks to the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-(888)-373-7888.

"It's not people from outside the United States. It's South Carolina kids being sold to South Carolina citizens, by other South Carolina citizens. It's not uncommon for a parent to trade a child for drugs, or rent, or money, just trying to survive," said Jennifer Thompson, executive director of Lighthouse for Life.

Lighthouse for Life is a nonprofit organization taking steps against sex trafficking in South Carolina.

According to Polaris, 35 percent more cases were reported to the hotline than in 2015, and more survivors are reaching out nationally. The project saw a 24 percent increase in survivors asking for help in 2016.

In South Carolina alone, 73 cases were reported in 2015, which is up from the 61 cases reported in 2015, the report reads. Since 2007, the hotline has received reports of 323 sex and labor trafficking cases across the state.

According to Thompson, the best way to advocate and help those who may be subject to trafficking is to educate yourself, and those around you.

“A lot of times, these pimps and traffickers get these kids relationally. They’re very manipulative, they’re the best listeners, they’re the best friends - they convince the girls they love them. A lot of times police refer to these guys as “Romeo pimps.” It’s very relational. You can become aware. You can build positive relationships with those in your sphere of influence.”

Thompson said Lighthouse for Life is currently working on opening a safe house specifically for minors. It will be the only one of its kind in South Carolina.

There is a fundraiser 5K being held on Saturday, Feb. 25 benefiting the nonprofit. It will be at Saluda Shoals Park on Bush River Road starting at 8 a.m. To register for the event, click here.

For more information about Lighthouse for Life and how you can get involved, click here.

