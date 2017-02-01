Sumter Police: 8th grader found with loaded handgun in backpack

An eighth-grade student is in custody after he was caught with a handgun in his backpack Wednesday, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The gun was discovered after a school resource officer at Bates Middle School was asked to investigate the smell of cigarette smoke coming from a boy's restroom.

The student was identified by school officials and pulled from his classroom to be questioned. After a search, officials found the loaded handgun in his bookbag.

The Sumter Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and will continue to investigate where the student got the gun and why he had it at school.

The name of the student is not being released because he is a minor. He was taken to the state Department of Juvenile Justice facility and is awaiting a detention hearing.

Sumter Police Department PIO Tonyia McGirt says the student will be charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and other charges may be pending.

Bates Middle School Principal Dr. Ayesha Hunter sent a letter home to parents, stating:

Dear Parents/Guardians: While investigating an unrelated incident, our school resource officer found a loaded 9 mm gun in a student’s book bag. The student was taken immediately to the principal’s office, and school officials are cooperating fully with law enforcement. No students were directly threatened at any time. The intent of this letter is not to alarm you but to keep you informed and to alleviate any rumors that may be circulating. Our top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Our pledge to you is that we will take all incidents very seriously and will involve law enforcement agencies in the investigation. Sumter School District has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons, and the student will receive disciplinary action in accordance with the Sumter School District Code of Conduct. At Bates Middle School, we strive to create an environment where students feel comfortable talking with administrators and staff regarding potential threats. Parents/guardians are also encouraged to stress to their children the importance of notifying school officials immediately. Together, we can help ensure the safety of our students. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at 775-0711.

