Lee Co. Fire Department battles brush fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lee Co. Fire Department battles brush fire

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Lee County Fire Department) (Source: Lee County Fire Department)

LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lee County Fire Department is working on a brush fire on Jamestown Road. 

The fire department tweeted that multiple units are working to put out the 30-acre fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly