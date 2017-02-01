Lee Co. Fire Department battles brush fire

LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lee County Fire Department is working on a brush fire on Jamestown Road.

The fire department tweeted that multiple units are working to put out the 30-acre fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Check back for more updates.

Multiple units working 30 Acre Brush Fire Jamestown Rd. pic.twitter.com/MmwB3H7Pqx — Lee County Fire (@LeeCountyFire) February 1, 2017

