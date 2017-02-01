Human remains found off Earth Rd. identified as missing 62-year-old

A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
A family was ripped apart Sunday when an overnight house fire left a man and two children dead.More >>
A family was ripped apart Sunday when an overnight house fire left a man and two children dead.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an armed and dangerous suspect is in custody after an incident at an automobile plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an armed and dangerous suspect is in custody after an incident at an automobile plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder - and know what type of car he was last seen driving.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder - and know what type of car he was last seen driving.More >>
A conference committee of state lawmakers will begin designating the state's checkbook on Tuesday morning.More >>
A conference committee of state lawmakers will begin designating the state's checkbook on Tuesday morning.More >>