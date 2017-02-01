Human remains found off Earth Rd. identified as missing 62-year-old

The Richland County Coroner has identified the human remains that were found Wednesday afternoon in an area off of Earth Road.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the remains as 62-year-old Dennis Lancaster of Elgin who was reported missing on February 13, 2016. Watts determined that Lancaster died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police investigators say a walker found the remains just off in a wooded area in the 400 block of Clemson Road.

"We do think it’s been here for a while," Holbrook said on Wednesday. "Obviously we're checking our missing person's file and we will reach out regionally to other law enforcement for them to do the same. Hopefully, we will come up with something. If we don’t, then we will work closely with coroner's office and State Law Enforcement Division and try to identify the victim.”

Crime scene investigators and a forensic anthropologist were called to the scene.

