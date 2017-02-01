West Columbia hopes to lure in more residents with construction

A once sleepy intersection in West Columbia is now on a path to become an economic engine for the city.

It's the latest development popping up across the river as the city attempts to lure in more residents to that area. Signs of construction, growth, and change can be felt all across West Columbia, including near Meeting Street where city officials broke ground on the Brookland Project in late January.

City officials say this could just be the start to a fast-growing and improving West Columbia. The $40 million Brookland project will add parking, restaurants, walking and biking trails, condos and apartments.

Just last year in 2016 the City of West Columbia added more than 1,000 new residents as part of an annexation to the current 16,000 residents who already live there.

City officials say now they’re eyeing vacant properties to further expand West Columbia.

At least one apartment complex has gone up and a brand-new, luxury condominiums, Flow, sold out of all of their riverfront homes.

“What we want to do is showcase our area and what we have to offer. We’re identifying the different locations that would be great for development. That is the Brookland development," said City of West Columbia spokeswoman Anna Huffman.

The city has an economic development director focused solely on bringing new business to West Columbia.

Most of the already existing business owners here have mixed feelings of both excitement and concern. They are looking forward to a growth in their business but are worried about more parking issues.

