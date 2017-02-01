R. Kelly books show at Colonial Life Arena - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

R. Kelly books show at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

R&B artist R. Kelly has scheduled a performance at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

The After Party Tour stops in Columbia Friday, March 10, the arena announced Wednesday. 

Tickets starting at $53.00 go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 3 at 12:00 p.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Arena Box Office, and by phone 800-745-3000.

