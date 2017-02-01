R. Kelly books show at Colonial Life Arena

According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.More >>
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania business is recalling more than 5,600 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork because of concerns it may be tainted with a potentially deadly E. coli bacteria.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania business is recalling more than 5,600 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork because of concerns it may be tainted with a potentially deadly E. coli bacteria.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The panel is proposing to keep the House version of gas tax bill when it comes to a $500 sales tax cap for in-state drivers.More >>
The panel is proposing to keep the House version of gas tax bill when it comes to a $500 sales tax cap for in-state drivers.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
It’s a service at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia that many veterans may not even know exist. The food pantry at the Dorn VA started as a drawer in Jeffrey Soots’ office and now has served more than 1,000 veterans at the hospital.More >>
It’s a service at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia that many veterans may not even know exist. The food pantry at the Dorn VA started as a drawer in Jeffrey Soots’ office and now has served more than 1,000 veterans at the hospital.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>