Sheriff: "Not your typical 56-year-old woman" led deputies on high-speed pursuit

The Kershaw County Sheriff says a 56-year-old woman led deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties before she was arrested Wednesday morning.

Sheriff James Matthews says Patricia S. Reed of Camden was driving as fast as 115 miles per hour.

“Patricia Reed is not your typical 56-year-old woman,” says Matthews. “Her arrest record dates back to 1978 and the pursuit that she led deputies on was grossly irresponsible and dangerous. Our legislature is looking at increasing the penalties for failure to stop for a blue light and this chase is the very reason for that.”

At about 1:30 a.m.Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop Reed as she was driving on U.S. 1 in east Camden after he noticed her vehicle crossed the center line of the highway. As Reed pulled into a convenience store, one person jumped out of her van while it was moving.

Matthews says Reed drove away with two other people in the van. The deputy recognized the van as the same one he had attempted to pull over the week before and suspected Reed, who was wanted out of Richland County, was driving the van.

Matthews says Reed led the deputy through rural Kershaw and Lee Counties reaching speeds as high as 115 miles per hour. After about 22 minutes, the chase ended when Reed turned down a dead-end road.

Reed was arrested on charges of second offense failure to stop for a blue light, driving left of center, and possession of an open container in a moving vehicle. Two others in the van were not charged and released. The previous failure to stop for a blue light charge stems from an incident in January when officers called off the pursuit because it became too dangerous. She is awaiting a bond hearing at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Matthews says she has previous arrests for grand larceny, disorderly conduct, petty larceny (multiple charges), shoplifting (numerous charges), resisting arrest (multiple charges), trespassing after notice, larceny under $50, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to render aid, reckless driving, assault and battery, criminal domestic violence, possession of stolen goods (multiple offenses), furnishing contraband to county prisoners, simple possession of marijuana (multiple offenses), hit and run, multiple traffic offenses, criminal conspiracy, failure to appear, possession with intent to distribute drugs, driving under suspension, escape attempt, possession of crack, DUI (4th offense), transport/ possess/ consumption/sale of alcohol, failure to stop for a blue light, assault and battery (3rd degree), giving false information and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon.

