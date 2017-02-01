Deputies seeking contractor who took money for job but didn't finish

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help locating a contractor who investigators say took money for a job he did not complete.

Gene Arthur Wymer, 47, is wanted for unlawful practice of a regulated profession.

Investigators say in the summer of 2016, Wymer took $10,200 for a remodeling job on the victim's home and did not complete the work. Sheriff Leon Lott says Wymer "did very little work" on the job.

Upon taking the complaint from the victim, investigators learned Wymer was working without a valid license through the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

If you know where to find Wymer, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

