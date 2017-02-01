Deputies seeking contractor who took money for job but didn't finish

A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.More >>
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
It’s a service at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia that many veterans may not even know exist. The food pantry at the Dorn VA started as a drawer in Jeffrey Soots’ office and now has served more than 1,000 veterans at the hospital.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The owner of the Pour House will have his business license voluntarily relinquished, effectively closing the business in its current form, as a result of a deal struck between the Five Points bar's owner and the Columbia Police Department.More >>
Officials with the National Weather Services are still working out the details, but they have confirmed a tornado touched down in the Holly Hill area of Orangeburg County on Thursday night.More >>
