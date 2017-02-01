WIS salutes CSM Belinda Ann Johnson

WIS is proud to Salute the service of CSM Belinda Ann Johnson.

She's originally from Bennettsville, SC. During her 31-year career, she served all over the world, including two tours in Iraq. She was nominated by her daughter Jeannie McDowell, who says her mother's service makes her so proud.

Since retiring, she has earned a Bachelor's in Christian Education and a Master's in Spiritual Counseling & Leadership. Jeannie says her mom has earned many awards and medals but has never been thanked publicly for her service.

It is our honor to use this WIS Salute to say "Thank you" for your service.

