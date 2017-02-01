Investigators release surveillance video of Dollar General robbery

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department have released surveillance video from an armed robbery, hoping someone can identify the robbers.

The robbery occurred at about 7 p.m. Sunday, January 22 at the Dollar General at 6246 Two Notch Road. Deputies say two people walked into the business, presented a handgun and demanded money from the employee.

Investigators say one of the robbers fired the gun and both ran from the store. The employee was not injured.

Surveillance video from the robbery is attached to this story. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

