Batesburg-Leesville man, 63, convicted on federal drug charges

A Batesburg-Leesville man has been convicted on federal charges related to drug distribution.

John Timothy Cannon, 63, was convicted by a federal jury on charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and four counts of using a telephone to arrange drug deals.

According to evidence presented at the trial, charges against Cannon came after the FBI started an investigation into a violent street gang in Columbia. Prosecutors say FBI wire taps on several phones led to Cannon, who was overheard by agents ordering cocaine on phone calls.

He will be sentenced at a date to be determined. He faces life in prison and a fine of $8 million.

