Batesburg-Leesville man, 63, convicted on federal drug charges

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
An episode of NBC's hit series Chicago Med was interrupted Thursday night due to a sustained tornado warning in parts of the Midlands.More >>
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
Officials with the National Weather Services are still working out the details, but they have confirmed a tornado touched down in the Holly Hill area of Orangeburg County on Thursday night.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
Sumter County deputies have arrested a man accused of attacking and raping a 71-year-old woman Thursday morning.More >>
The owner of the Pour House will have his business license voluntarily relinquished, effectively closing the business in its current form, as a result of a deal struck between the Five Points bar's owner and the Columbia Police Department.More >>
