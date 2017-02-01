Future Gamecocks, Tigers and Bulldogs announced on National Signing Day

College football fans across the country will be paying special attention Wednesday to high school seniors who will announce which college programs they plan to play for.

Wednesday is National Signing Day, where high school players make their verbal commitments official by signing letters of intent.

College coaches and fans will be waiting anxiously for those signed letters to arrive from the nation's top high school football players. And the day also comes with some surprise announcements.

University of South Carolina fans are curious to see what players head coach Will Muschamp's staff landed. And we'll see if Clemson's National Championship lures recruits away from other programs they considered.

The WIS sports team will be throughout the state Wednesday to cover the announcements from some of South Carolina's most notable high school players.

One Midlands school plans to have ten players committing to play college football.

The WIS sports team will visit high schools throughout the Midlands and have news conferences from Muschamp, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney and South Carolina State Head Coach Buddy Pough.

