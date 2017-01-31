Blazers set to take next step as National Signing Day approaches

There’s only one day left until it officially becomes National Signing Day and players at Ridge View are ready.

“Ready to get it over with and finally say I’m going somewhere in life,” said D’Ondray Bryson-Ashford.

On Wednesday, 10 Blazers will sign their national letters of intent to play college football.

“It’s a great moment to see that we all have made it to the next level,” said Cameron Butler. “It doesn’t stop there. We will always keep in touch.”

Of the 10 who will sign, five will join Division I football teams including star-studded defensive end Damani Staley.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve been a fan,” said Staley. “It was my dream to be going to the University of South Carolina. It’s really great.”

Staley’s father, Duce, played for Carolina in the 90s. Now, Damani followed in his dad’s footsteps and hopes to make a big splash in the Garnet and Black. During his senior campaign, Staley finished with 120 tackles and 29 sacks.

“Definitely a once in a lifetime guy that I was fortunate to coach,” said Ridge View head coach Perry Parks. “Had over 53 sacks in two years, which is incredible.”

Butler, who played wide receiver for the Blazers this year, is headed to Colorado State. Butler tells WIS he’s thrilled for the chance to play tight end for the Rams.

“The coaches were a big part,” Butler said. “But not even the coaches. It’s a college town.”

Offensive lineman Cameron Muller is set to play at the guard position for Old Dominion.

“It’s a family atmosphere,” Muller said. “I talk to the coaches every day, just to say hey because it’s such a good atmosphere at Old Dominion.”

Each of the Blazers credit second-year head coach Perry Parks for creating an opportunity to advance on the field and in life.

“He coached us as if his life was on the line,” said Muller of Coach Parks. “He made sure we were prepared every single day. Stepped onto the field and pushed us to our absolute limits.”

“Mentally and physically, I’ve been pushed in all aspects,” said Bryson-Ashford. “I feel like, in college, I will be able to compete with anything.”

Ridge View will hold their signing ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

