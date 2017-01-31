State lawmakers to question Highway Patrol on highway deaths

The fatality count on South Carolina roads is drawing criticism from state lawmakers. The death count in 2016 was 981 people; that's the highest it's been in nine years, according to the Highway Patrol.



State representatives on the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee plan to question the Department of Public Safety, to include the Highway Patrol, on traffic enforcement.

They ponder over factors surrounding the deaths and if more safety enforcement from troopers could lessen the count.



Committee members say people commonly blame crumbling roads in disrepair for the fatalities but are looking into how the Highway Patrol stations troopers across the state. They want to know the fatality-to-trooper ratio.



The Highway Patrol says there are currently 805 active troopers on staff, and report they are not operating under a trooper shortage but are nearly fully staffed thanks to recently large trooper classes.



Lt. Kelley Hughes says there are a number of factors that cause highways deaths, not just a lack of enforcing laws.



“Outside of enforcement, you need to have engineering, new engineering like your D-O-T that tries to make your roadways and intersections safer. You also have to have emergency personnel, the quickness to their response and effectiveness to their response and then lastly and probably most importantly you have to have the drivers out there looking at their own driving behaviors," Hughes says.



“You know, a lot of people want to blame it on the roads, on the condition of our roads. But then some people would like to say because we don’t have enough troopers on the road. We want to see where the problem lies," Representative Bill Hixon (R- Aiken) says.



Hughes says the Highway Patrol strategically stations more troopers in places where there’s a higher volume of calls and deaths; that's in Upstate counties Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, and Spartanburg.

