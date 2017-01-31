Lawmaker suggests bill to regulate death investigations at DJJ

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The National Weather Service has canceled all tornado watches in the Midlands, however, strong storms will remain in the area.More >>
The National Weather Service has canceled all tornado watches in the Midlands, however, strong storms will remain in the area.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Tuesday was more than just Dream On 3. Christian's fellow students raised the money and helped organize a magnificent VIP sendoff that blew everyone away.More >>
Tuesday was more than just Dream On 3. Christian's fellow students raised the money and helped organize a magnificent VIP sendoff that blew everyone away.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
An online petition appears to speak for South Carolina State University seniors in asking Governor Henry McMaster to not give this spring's commencement speech.More >>
An online petition appears to speak for South Carolina State University seniors in asking Governor Henry McMaster to not give this spring's commencement speech.More >>
The window of opportunity to fix South Carolina roads is narrowing, as lawmakers have yet to pass a road funding bill.More >>
The window of opportunity to fix South Carolina roads is narrowing, as lawmakers have yet to pass a road funding bill.More >>
For at least a couple of years, bus passengers have practically had to risk their lives to catch a sale or a ride on Forest Drive.More >>
For at least a couple of years, bus passengers have practically had to risk their lives to catch a sale or a ride on Forest Drive.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>