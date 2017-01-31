Lawmaker suggests bill to regulate death investigations at DJJ

Critical eyes are on South Carolina's Department of Juvenile Justice, the agency responsible for caring for and rehabilitating imprisoned children.



A harsh audit performed by the Legislative Audit Council causes lawmakers in a House committee to question safety and security procedures there. After the LAC report was released last week, DJJ Director Cynthia Murray resigned.



The audit calls the DJJ Police Department "ineffective" and "unnecessary."



State House Representative Bill Hixon (R- Aiken) is part of the committee looking into the DJJ. He's suggested police disband. He also believes a new way of conducting death investigations is necessary, after the audit that alleges two juvenile deaths were not properly reported.



"I call them children, the juveniles out there," Hixon said. "We want to do what’s best for them and what’s the safest for them and also do what’s best for our state in the most economical way we can."



Hixon plans to work on a bill that would more directly involve the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in investigating deaths and incidents on DJJ property.



There will be another committee meeting in the next weeks, to further address concerns including security and the police department.



The DJJ has said police are crucial in maintaining order at the complex.



“As a matter of fact, since we’ve implemented even more police officers and better training, we have not had a disruption, a major disruption at DJJ since," spokesman Patrick Montgomery said.

