Events underway to help individuals and families enroll in ACA

If you still need help enrolling for Affordable Care Act coverage, Tuesday is your last day to get it.

The Richland Library is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday before the 11:59 p.m. deadline to help you through the enrollment process. Palmetto Project navigators and Richland Library social workers are on staff at the library’s main branch on Assembly Street in Columbia.

Lee Patterson, Richland Library’s social work outreach program coordinator, says even though the new Trump administration is promising to repeal and replace the ACA, if you don’t sign up, you could face a fine.

"Right now this is the law of the land," Patterson said. "And as of 2017, as of today, if you don't have health insurance for nine or more months for this year, then you could end up paying a penalty on your taxes which could be $695 or 2.5 percent of your income, whichever is greater."

The library saw a late surge on Tuesday afternoon in walk-ins, so if you still would like help from one of the staff members – call 1 (888) 998-4646 to set up an appointment.

An event in Orangeburg County is also being held to assist residents in the area looking to enroll in the ACA. Residents can head over to the Good Shepherd Community Ministries on Five Chop Road in Orangeburg until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.