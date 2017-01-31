Events underway to help individuals and families enroll in ACA

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Carolinas until 3 a.m. on Friday.More >>
An online petition appears to speak for South Carolina State University seniors in asking Governor Henry McMaster to not give this spring's commencement speech.More >>
A tornado warning has been issued for northeastern Clarendon County and Sumter County until 9 p.m. Thursday evening.More >>
The window of opportunity to fix South Carolina roads is narrowing, as lawmakers have yet to pass a road funding bill.More >>
For at least a couple of years, bus passengers have practically had to risk their lives to catch a sale or a ride on Forest Drive.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
