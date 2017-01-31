Renovation work begins on historic building at BullStreet

The Ensor Building is now being renovated. (Source: Flock and Rally)

Construction and renovation crews have begun work on renovating a historic building at the Commons at BullStreet.

Crews are now working on the two-story Ensor Building in hopes of turning it into a restaurant space with an expansive outdoor patio space on the bottom floor and office space on the second floor.

The Ensor Building was completed in 1939 and was a research building for the Ensor Research Foundation.

The building is adjacent to the new Spirit Communications Park and the First Base Building.

No word on any tenants to the building.

