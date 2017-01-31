Renovation work begins on historic building at BullStreet

A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A tornado warning has been issued for northeastern Clarendon County and Sumter County until 9 p.m. Thursday evening.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.More >>
The window of opportunity to fix South Carolina roads is narrowing, as lawmakers have yet to pass a road funding bill.More >>
For at least a couple of years, bus passengers have practically had to risk their lives to catch a sale or a ride on Forest Drive.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
