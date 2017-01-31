'Careless disposal' of smoking materials cause of Midlands apartment fire

Fire investigators now say "careless disposal of smoking materials" appear to be the cause of a fire that displaced dozens at a Hardscrabble Road apartment complex over the weekend.

According to Richland County fire officials, the fire at the Reserve at Lake Carolina apartments happened just before 8 p.m. The fire appears to have been started on the second floor balcony.

Columbia Fire spokesman Captain Brick Lewis said the fire was contained to one building, but that building contained 24 apartments. Twenty-one of those apartments were occupied.

As a result, 45 people were displaced due to the fire.

