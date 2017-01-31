SC Lottery Commission announces 2 Midlands winners

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.More >>
The Prosperity Police Department says they've arrested and charged a Newberry man in the death of a woman.More >>
If you’re looking for fun, free family entertainment this weekend, the South Carolina National Guard has you covered. The Air and Ground Expo happens May 6 and 7 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover.More >>
Deputies said Cassidy Ann Bottoms, 15 was reportedly abducted by two males from Winston Salem, NC.More >>
