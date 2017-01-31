SC Lottery Commission announces 2 Midlands winners

The South Carolina Lottery Commission says two people in the midlands have won prizes in lottery games, including a new millionaire.

A Sumter man won $1 million in the lottery's Black Ice Millions game. He purchased his ticket at Fuel Express on Broad Street in Sumter. The first number he scratched off revealed the $1 million prize.

He asked not to be identified when he claimed his prize Monday. He overcame odds of 1 in 1.6 million to win the last top prize in the $10 Black Ice Millions game.

Fuel Express received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

And a Columbia man arrived home early from work last week to tell his wife he won $125,000 in the Lucky Loot scratch-off game.

“I had a dream about it,” he said. “I won $125,000, and the dream was so clear.”

After scratching off the winning numbers, the man told his boss he wasn't returning to work that day. The Lottery Commission is not releasing his name.

Circle K Stores #5131 in Lexington sold the winning ticket. Now that the prize is paid, the store receives a $1,250 commission.

Four top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Lucky Loot game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

Players can continue to enter non-winning Black Ice Millions tickets into a final drawing to award an additional $1 million prize. The draw date has yet to be announced.

