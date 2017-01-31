SLED: Poll worker attempted to coerce votes in June primary

SLED has arrested and charged a Sumter County polling official with trying to coerce and or instruct registered voters during the June 2016 statewide primary.

According to SLED, Sara H. Benenhaley, 64, is charged with willful neglect of corrupt conduct by officers other than election manager.

Benenhaley, SLED investigators said, used her position as a polling worker in Sumter County to tell voters who they should be voting for during the county's primary.

SLED's warrant did not say who Benenhaley was telling people to cast a ballot for in the election.

If convicted, Benenhaley could spend three years in jail or pay a $500 fine.

