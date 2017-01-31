Man's dream comes true -- literally -- after lottery win

A Columbia man's dreams came true. Literally -- and we don't like to use that word very often.

According to the State Lottery Commission, one of their newest winners had a dream about winning $125,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery and that's what actually happened.

"I had a dream about it," he said. "I won $125,000, and the dream was so clear."

According to lottery officials, the lucky man won the money through a Lucky Loot ticket sold at a Circle K in Lexington.

The man discovered he won in the parking lot of his work and immediately went inside to tell his boss he was heading home early.

When he got home, according to lottery officials, he kissed his wife and told her that he had won.

