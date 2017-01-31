Irmo man arrested after receiving a pound of marijuana in the mail

An Irmo man was arrested after investigators say he received a delivery of marijuana through the mail.

On November 21, 2016, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on a home on South Main Street in Prosperity after receiving information from the U.S. Postal Service that a suspicious package from California believed to contain illegal drugs would be delivered to that address.

After delivery, the suspect took the package and drove away. Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle and immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies located a package containing approximately one pound of marijuana and approximately one ounce of marijuana in a book bag.

The suspect was arrested without incident and taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.

Kenny Teray Basnight, 24, of Irmo was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. His bond was set at $10,000. He was released when his bond was paid on November 23.

“This is another excellent example of the working relationship we share with many state and federal agencies," Sheriff Lee Foster said. “Because of our proven working relationship and reputation, the federal authorities knew who they could call to get the job done.”

Foster said authorities waited to notify the public of the arrest because of further investigation and the question of whether or not federal authorities would prosecute. Ultimately it was decided the state would prosecute Basnight.

