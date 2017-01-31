Irmo man arrested after receiving a pound of marijuana in the mail

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a collision with a tractor trailer on Peach Orchard Road Thursday morning.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a collision with a tractor trailer on Peach Orchard Road Thursday morning.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Video surveillance captured two suspects robbing a local business with a gun, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Video surveillance captured two suspects robbing a local business with a gun, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.More >>
Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.More >>
The lawyer representing one of the USC student-athletes named as a "subject" in a Five Points bar assault says his client has been cleared per a secondary investigation.More >>
The lawyer representing one of the USC student-athletes named as a "subject" in a Five Points bar assault says his client has been cleared per a secondary investigation.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
All five of South Carolina's Republican congressmen voted in favor of the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Congressional voting record shows.More >>
All five of South Carolina's Republican congressmen voted in favor of the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Congressional voting record shows.More >>