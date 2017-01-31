Crews on scene of fire off 378 near I-26 in West Columbia

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

West Columbia Deputy Fire Chief Marquis Solomon says the fire was at a home on Kleckley Drive, off Sunset Boulevard near Interstate 26. Solomon says the fire was reported at about 9 a.m.

He says it took firefighters about 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

Emergency crews had to shut down Sunset Boulevard briefly to access the fire, which caused traffic problems in a normally congested area. The road is now open.

A cause has not yet been determined.

