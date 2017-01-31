Deputies investigating homicide weeks after shooting victim dies

Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies are now investigating a homicide case after a man shot on January 8 died.

Deputies say David Washington, 57, was injured when several shots were fired into his Sumter Street home in West Columbia. He had been in the hospital until he died from his injuries on January 27.

Washington also was known as "John Jr."

“Detectives have been working hard on this case since it happened,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We canvassed the neighborhood that morning and have been developing and following leads ever since.”

Koon said investigators believe several people have information that could provide a major break in the case and he encouraged them to come forward.

“Crimestoppers is the best way to share information with us,” Koon said. “They never take your name and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.”

To submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers, call 888-CRIME-SC or text "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637).

