Warm and windy Tuesday

Spring-like weather returns for the last day of January with highs nearly 15°+ above normal. Warm temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front arrives late Thursday.
Isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday before a second strong front comes in on Sunday with a better chance of widespread rain.
Also, hang onto your hat Tuesday. I think winds will begin to pick up by afternoon. Prepare for some gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, windy and warmer, highs near 70°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm, highs lower to middle 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler, highs middle 60s
