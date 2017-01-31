Warm and windy Tuesday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Warm and windy Tuesday

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Spring-like weather returns for the last day of January with highs nearly 15°+ above normal. Warm temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front arrives late Thursday.

Isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday before a second strong front comes in on Sunday with a better chance of widespread rain.
 
Also, hang onto your hat Tuesday. I think winds will begin to pick up by afternoon. Prepare for some gusts up to 25-30 mph.
 
Tuesday: Sunny, windy and warmer, highs near 70°
 
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm, highs lower to middle 70s
 
Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler, highs middle 60s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly