Gilbert families demand more action from schools to deal with student bullying

Parents of children who attend schools in Gilbert finally got a major issue in front of district leaders Monday night.



For months now families have been airing concerns on bullying in the schools. Several parents say those students who commit bullying against their peers are not being properly disciplined. They also say teachers and staff at several schools are not taking reports seriously from children who speak out on harassment.



Leaders of the Lexington One School District say they will work with parents on ways to address the issue going forward.



"Safety and security of our children is our number one priority. That’s our core business,” said superintendent Greg Little, “Every child who walks through our doors has the right to come to school without fear and be able to learn."



"I personally was very disappointed,” said Kathy Curtin, who attended the meeting and has grandchildren that attend Gilbert schools, “I don't think they gave parents enough time or anytime in the actual meeting to discuss any of their concerns."



Monday night school officials provided families with resources they can turn to if their children experience problems with bullying. They also took feedback from parents on ways to improve district guidelines for student discipline.



Officials say they plan to work those tips into an action plan going forward.



Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.