CPD warns of phone scam with police impersonators

The Columbia Police Department has issued a warning to all residents about a new phone scam.

The scammers tell unsuspecting callers that they are police officers in an effort to gain your personal information. The callers ask for credit card, debit and or checking account information.

CPD strongly advises citizens to not release that information to anyone over the phone.

The Police Department provides helpful information for citizens to protect themselves from identity theft and other scams by clicking here. In the unlikely event that citizens are affected by fraud or scams, they are advised to contact Crime Prevention at (803)-545-3555.

Additional resources and links to credit reporting agencies and identity theft resources are listed below:

Equifax: 1-800-525-6285 | www.equifax.com

Experian: 1-888-397-3742 | www.experian.com

Trans Union: 1-800-680-7289 | www.transunion.com

Annual Credit Report: www.annualcreditreport.com

Identity Theft Resource Center: 888-400-5530 | www.idtheftcenter.org

