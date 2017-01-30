USC football players show off dance skills at hoops game

Members of the South Carolina football put on quite the show at halftime of Monday’s game between the Gamecocks and the Tennessee Lady Vols.

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Javon Charleston, tight end Hayden Hurst, linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, and defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth performed with the “Carolina Girls” dance team to entertain the crowd.

What did you think of the Gamecocks’ dance moves?

