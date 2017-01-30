Possible side effects of the executive order restricting international travel

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday which put an immediate temporary freeze on travel to the United States from Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, and Sudan.

By Saturday night, a federal judge granted an emergency stay for citizens of the affected countries who had arrived in the U.S., those in transit, and others with valid visas.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised "extreme vetting" and keeping potential "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country.

USC Rule of Law Collaborative Deputy Director Hamid Khan said, while that is the president's intentions, a wholesale ban could be counterproductive and dangerous.

"What many radicals are looking for is a narrative that justifies their violence," said Khan. "If the president and the policy of the United States of America are to block individuals from these countries, [it] not only blocks these individuals but explicitly states a preference for Christians and explicitly states that vetting shall be based on their adherence to Islamic law.

"You've in fact not limited the scope of potentially radicalized people to those seven countries, you've given rise to them worldwide and you've fanned the flames for any radicalized individual within our borders," Khan said.

The executive order is concerning to some in the Midlands - particularly in the Muslim community since the targeted countries are predominately Muslim. The ACLU called the executive order a religious ban.

President Trump has disagreed saying the restrictions are in place to protect national security. Either way, some Muslims in the Midlands are now unsure what happens next.

"Yes, there should be a vetting but it should be fair across the board and not for a specific group of people be it for religion, nationality or ethnic origin," said Mutahhir Sabree, a board of trustee member for the Islamic Center of Columbia. "There should be some compassion when it comes to the enforcement as opposed to making the person who was the subject of such vetting to be considered as a criminal or as an unwelcomed person."

The outreach coordinator for the Islamic Center, Lynne Miller, works with refugees transitioning in Columbia. She said there are valid concerns about fear. Recently, she was driving with two Muslim women when they got pulled over.

"Their first reaction was 'Trump? Trump? Hijab? Hijab?" said Miller. "They were frightened that we were going to jail. And I was like, 'No, Sister Lynne just drives fast. This was me. This isn't Trump.' But they're afraid. They're legitimately afraid."

The Islamic Center of Columbia has worked with Lutheran Family Services for years to help refugees, many who have been forced to flee their home countries because of persecution.

Legal experts are divided as to whether courts will find the President's action constitutional. A lawsuit filed Monday claims the order violates the First Amendment's bar of preferential treatment for a religion. However, federal law gives the president broad power to restrict entry, particularly for national security concerns.

While protecting the borders is recognized as a priority, some say this temporary ban puts security secondary to discriminating against a religious minority.

"It wasn't anything that surprised me," said Miller. "[Trump] was very verbal, he was very upfront about how he was going to handle the refugees and Muslims in general so it didn't surprise me. My reaction was, 'Ok, how do we move forward?"

"One of the impacts that we have felt is the apprehension and the discomfort, the uncertainty that kind of lingers over the general Muslim community as, what's next?" said Sabree.

Khan said, despite the ban's and President Trump's best intentions, banning entire countries, even temporarily, could have an adverse effect.

"ISIS lives and breathes on the idea that it can recruit young Muslims from around the world to bolster their claim that they are the protectors of Muslims' rights," said Khan. "Their claim is predicated on the idea that the West is hostile toward Islam and Muslims"

"Well, if that's true, and there's abundant propaganda from ISIS to this effect, then Donald Trump has basically placed us on a golden platter and helped to vindicate those concerns." Khan continued, "The feeling on the street is, yes, President Trump is meeting his campaign promises but at the same time, at what cost?"

