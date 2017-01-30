Denmark Technical College ends contract with president

DENMARK, SC (WIS) - Denmark Technical College is now looking for a new president.

The school's area commission voted Monday to end its "at-will employment" with Dr. Leonard McIntyre. The decision is effective immediately, according to a statement from the South Carolina Technical College System's Creative & Strategic Development spokesperson Kelly Steinhilper.

The rest of the statement reads:

In addition, the area commission requested that the System Office of the SC Technical College System select, appoint and assist an interim president until such time that the Commission is able to hire a new president as provided by law. The Commission along with the State Board had concerns around the financial viability and operations of the college. The State Board is working closely with the Local Commission to put measures in place to address these concerns as quickly as possible. The State Board is committed to making a quality higher education affordable, accessible and relevant for the citizens of South Carolina. The Board is working diligently to provide a successful outcome for the 45,000 citizens of Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell counties.

The SC Technical College System tells WIS that McIntire was named president in 2014 and that he did not have a contract. He was an at-will employee and the commission voted to end the relationship.

Dr. Christopher Hall has been named interim president.

