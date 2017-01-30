Orangeburg man charged with inappropriate touching of 11-year-old boy

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged David Marshall, Jr., with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to officials, the 25-year-old Orangeburg man touched an 11-year-old boy inappropriately on Oct. 10, 2016, during a power outage following Hurricane Matthew. The incident report says Marshall was a friend of the family.

Officials were told by the boy's mother her child was protecting his private area with his hands. When she asked him why, he said “something had happened,” according to the incident report. The child told officials he was touched inappropriately by Marshall after getting out of the shower.

Bond for Marshall was set for $20,000 with a 10-percent option.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

