VIDEO: SLED, Calhoun Co. Sheriff's seek home burglary suspect

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers need your help identifying an unknown white male who was captured on video surveillance at a residence on Old Belleville Road in St. Matthews, SC on Jan. 27.

The video shows the male wearing latex gloves, a dark colored bandana, a predominantly white Under Armour short sleeve shirt, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes with white soles.

Video posted to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Facebook page shows the burglary suspect from the Old Belleville area.

The video captures him walking to the back door of the residence and then to an exterior shed in the backyard. The residence had been previously burglarized and the unknown male is considered a person of interest.

If you recognize this individual, please contact the Investigations Division at (803)-874-2741.

