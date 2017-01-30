SC school board members work to #StopDeVos confirmation as education secretary

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department announced that a suspect wanted in the assault of a 63-year-old man has turned himself in.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will give the commencement speech at South Carolina State University.More >>
Authorities say a 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck.More >>
With South Carolina’s bill for roads funding facing some gridlock in the State House on Wednesday, feelings were varied among drivers as to whether state lawmakers will succeed in passing the legislation.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
