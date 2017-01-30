SC school board members work to #StopDeVos confirmation as education secretary

Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster).

More than 40 school board members from across South Carolina will be in Washington, DC, and they plan on making their voices heard by visiting the congressional offices of their representatives in an effort to stop Betsy DeVos from becoming the next Secretary of Education.

The school board members, who are in Washington, DC to attend the National School Boards Association Advocacy Institute, will be hand-delivering letters to express concerns and opposition of DeVos. The letters would be delivered to the offices of Sen. Lindsay Graham and Sen. Tim Scott.

The visiting of congressional offices is a part of a larger national campaign to #StopDeVos - President Donald Trump's nominee for the top of the United State's educational system.

The activism is not a part of the institute's activities, says South Carolina School Boards Association Communications Manager Becky Bean.

"The visits," Bean said in a statement Monday, "were prompted by comments from Senator [Tim] Scott cited in a news article stating that the only concerns he had received were out of state and scripted."

During her Jan. 17 confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Health and Education Committee, senators gave DeVos a hard line of questioning that appeared to leave more questions after the nominee's responses than answers.

We only need 3 more votes to #StopDeVos! Call & tweet the following senators to vote against Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education. pic.twitter.com/cT464fLbnF — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 30, 2017

All 48 Senate Democrats said they vote no on DeVos's nomination when it is held.

On the other hand, a sect of the Republican super PAC American Rising released advertising showing that Senate Democrats were playing into the hands of teachers. The group, American Rising Squared, says the blocking of DeVos's nomination would be "playing politics as usual."

DeVos's nomination is scheduled to happen Tuesday.

