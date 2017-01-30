Authorities, IT professionals investigating Lexington Co. School Dist. 2 data breach

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) – Lexington County School District 2 is working with local agencies to determine the cause of a data breach of employee information.

District officials became aware of what they’re calling a “social engineering scam” that happened on Jan. 26. According to the district’s attorney, Jake Moore, Sr. of the Moore Taylor Law Firm, the district immediately notified proper authorities.

SLED, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and West Columbia police are investigating.

The district’s IT department is also working to determine a cause. The information compromised W-2 information, including names, addresses, social security numbers and salary data.

No students were affected, and the district’s school board, as well as the South Carolina Department of Education, has also been notified. Any policy changes would be implemented after an investigation is complete.

District officials also said that credit monitoring services will be provided to employees free of charge for one year.

