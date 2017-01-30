Benedict women ranked 10th in regional poll

The Benedict College women's basketball team is ranked 10th in this week's edition of the Division Two South Region poll.



The Lady Tigers won both games last week, improving to 13-7 overall and stretching their winning streak to seven games. Benedict takes on rival Claflin Tuesday night. Claflin received votes in this week's poll. The Lady Panthers are 13-6 overall and have won their last four games.



The poll is voted on by a committee of Sports Information Directors from the South Region, which includes teams from the SIAC, Gulf South Conference, and Sunshine State Conference.



The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters - two from each region.

