'Bloods' gang member arrested in Kershaw Co. on gun possession charge

A documented member of the "Bloods" street gang was arrested over the weekend on a handful of gun charges, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.

Christian Greene, 26, of Lugoff, was arrested on Jan. 29 after he was searched and a weapon was found on his person.

KCSO deputies were called to Hallmark Apartments, located on Roy Truesdell Road when a person called 911 after overhearing a group of males talking about shooting up an apartment.

When deputies arrived, they saw eight to 10 males, including Greene, standing in front of an apartment. When asked if any of them had weapons on them, they all said no. When Greene was patted down, a loaded, .40 caliber Ruger was found in his possession.

A check on the weapon revealed it was stolen from Lexington County. Greene denied knowing that it was stolen and said he bought it from a person in Columbia. Greene was arrested and taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center. He was charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession of a stolen pistol.

Matthews said that Greene is a "documented 'Bloods' gang member," who has a lengthy criminal history that includes kidnapping, armed robbery, assault, burglary, trespassing, traffic arrests.

“Were any of these men actually going to shoot up someone’s apartment. We don’t really know, but whether or not Greene was going to, he won’t now," Matthews said. "Thankfully a concerned citizen tipped us off and we were able to remove an armed gang member from our county, at least for the time being. As is too often the case, we and the community ask ourselves, “Why is this dangerous man still out on the streets?”

